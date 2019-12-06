The Franklin County Area United Way will celebrate its successful campaign with a victory celebration Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. at Jesuit Hall in Washington.
“We expect between 100 and 150 to attend,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director.
Strubberg said the Top 30 donors, pilot companies, leadership givers, new companies and volunteers will all be recognized.
“This is truly a celebration to recognize some of the dedicated, caring companies and individuals throughout Franklin County,” she said. “I look forward to this event every year. It is exciting and a great opportunity to see so many of the company representatives and individual donors and thank them.
“It’s also humbling because it makes me stop and reflect on what a great, caring, generous community we live in,” she added.
The United Way announced last month that more than $1,228,000 was raised in the 2019 campaign. That total has since been revised to $1,278,000 due to more donations coming in late.
The campaign is the single largest annual fundraising drive in the county. It kicked off Sept. 1 and concluded Oct. 31.
This year’s goal was $1.2 million.
“It’s hard to put into words just how appreciative we are of this tremendous response,” said Strubberg. “This is a win for the entire community.”
Proceeds will support 53 United Way agencies and programs in 2020. This past year, more than 70,000 people in Franklin County and the surrounding area were touched by these services.
Allocations
With the campaign behind them, United Way officials are now turning their attention to determining allocations for its agencies and programs.
An allocation committee made up of current and past board members will meet twice this month to review agency applications and determine the amount each will receive.
“The allocation committee will meet this Friday and again next Friday, Dec. 13,” Strubberg said. “Because of everyone’s generosity, we will again be able to allocate $1,025,000. This is the second year this has been possible.”
The United Way board will formally vote on the recommendations at its January meeting. Strubberg said the agencies will be notified shortly afterward.