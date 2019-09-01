The Franklin County Area United Way will host a second agency tour Friday, Sept. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Representatives of the United Way’s Top 30 corporate donors, board members, agency representatives and the general public are all invited to attend.
Three United Way agencies will be featured — Heartland Independent Living Center, Four Rivers Family YMCA and Harmony Clubhouse.
“Participating in an agency tour is the best way to see how your contributions to the United Way make a positive impact in your community,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director.
“At each agency, you will learn the significance of your donation — the part it plays in helping our agencies carry out the mission of their organizations, the difference your donation makes in the lives of their clients, and how each program strengthens our county through the services they each provide.” she said. “You will enjoy an inspiring and eye-opening morning.”
Strubberg said the United Way’s 53 member agencies and programs served over 70,000 people throughout Franklin County in 2018.
The 2019 campaign — Improving Lives, Inspiring Hope — kicks off Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31. This year’s goal is $1.2 million.
Heartland Independent Living Center, based in Owensville, provides services to indivuduals with disabilities in Franklin County to assist them in attaining and maintaining their independence. Its mission is to create accessibility for all. The agency seeks to empower people with disabilities by helping them to live independently with dignity and security.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington provides financial aid and inclusion services to enable families and individuals of all ages and diverse abilities to participate in programs that build healthy bodies, minds and spirits.
Harmony Clubhouse, an accredited program of Compass Health Network, is open to anyone who has a history of mental illness. Clubhouse members receive educational development, vocational preparation and support, and positive social interactions. Members and staff work together as colleagues while performing tasks and making decisions necessary for the operations of the clubhouse.
The Sept. 13 tour will begin with coffee and networking at 8 a.m. at the Washington Train Station, located next to the United Way office. At 8:30 a.m., Pat Chambers, executive director of Heartland, will give a presentation.
At 9 a.m., OATS buses will transport participants to the YMCA and then Harmony Clubhouse. The bus will return to the United Way office by 11 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the tour is asked to call the United Way office at 636-239-1018 or email sandy@franklincountyuw.org.