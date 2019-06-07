The Franklin County Area United Way will hold the first of two agency tours Thursday, June 13, from 8 to 11 a.m.
Representatives of the United Way’s Top 30 corporate donors, board members, agency representatives and the general public are all invited to attend.
Three United Way agencies will be included on the tour — Meals on Wheels, Camp Washington and TEMCO Inc.
“They say that seeing is believing and it is true that when you see what United Way agencies do, it helps you believe in the mission of United Way and feel proud of the part you play in helping us provide support to those who carry out the mission of helping others,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director.
Strubberg said the United Way’s 53 member agencies and programs served over 70,000 people throughout Franklin County in 2018.
“Our agency tours provide the opportunity for our contributors to see firsthand exactly what their donations to United Way do for real people with real needs,” she said. “At each agency, you will learn the significance of your donation — the part it plays in helping our agencies carry out the mission of their organizations, the difference your donation makes in the lives of their clients, and how each program strengthens our county through the services they each provide
“You will enjoy an inspiring and eye-opening morning,” she added.
Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals 365 days a year to the elderly and homebound residents of all ages within the Washington city limits.
Camp Washington offers children the opportunity to participate in activities promoting character development, good citizenship and social interaction during the summer months.
TEMCO is an extended-employment sheltered workshop in Marthasville that provides employment, training and support for adults with developmental and mental disabilities.
The June 13 tour will begin with coffee, pastries and networking from 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the United Way office, located at 301 W. Front St. in Washington.
OATS buses will transport participants to three agencies and back. The bus will return to the United Way office by 11 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating in the tour is asked to call the United Way office at 636-239-1018 or email sandy@franklincountyuw.org.
The United Way will hold its campaign kickoff breakfast Thursday, July 25, at East Central College, Union.
The drive will officially get underway the first week of September and run through Oct. 31.
The 2018 drive raised a record $1,287,000.