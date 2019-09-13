The Franklin County Area United Way will hold its 19th annual Benefit Golf Classic Friday, Oct. 4, at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at noon. Check-in and lunch will get underway at 11 a.m. A prime rib dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
The tournament has raised more than $315,000 for the United Way since 2001.
“The tournament is not only a day of fun for the participants, but a way to raise funds to support the United Way’s 53 agencies and programs that improve the lives of so many in the community,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director.
Last year, these United Way agencies provided services to over 70,000 area residents.
The cost is $125 per person if paid by Sept. 25 or $150 after that deadline. The golf package includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and a prime rib dinner, open bar and flights prizes. People may attend the dinner only for $25.
A fun package also will be offered for $25 per person or $100 per team which includes mulligans, skins competition and 3-hole event. Fun packages must be pre-paid.
Entry will be limited to the first 33 paid teams.
Tournament sponsors also are still being sought. To learn more about sponsorship opportunites call the United Way office, 636-239-1018, or email info@franklincountyuw.org.
Team entries with the names of all players may be mailed to the Franklin County Area United Way, Attn.: Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090.