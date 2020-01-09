The Franklin County Area United Way will develop a new strategic plan this summer to help guide the organization.
“We typically do a five-year long-range plan and our latest one went through 2019, so it’s time to begin working on a new one,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director.
“This time around I am going to recommend developing a three-year plan because I feel five years is too long,” she said.
A committee of 10 or more people, comprised of current and past board members and some community members, will be assembled to develop the plan which will then be presented to the full board for review and input.
“This will be a blueprint, our road map, going forward and it’s important,” Strubberg said. “Once developed, we will share it with the community.”
The last plan was adopted in October of 2015.
Last time around, the United Way board and staff filled out a SWOT analysis, which is a list of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats, and those results were shared with the committee. Strubberg said she has not yet decided on the approach for the new plan.
“I would love to be able to do a one-day, five or six hours, and talk about where we would like the United Way to be in three years and then strategize on how to get there,” she said. “We could then follow up that session with shorter meetings and finalize it.”
Strubberg said the last plan identified three main goals, all of which were achieved. The goals included increasing funds allocated to agencies and programs; instilling a sense of volunteerism and cultivating giving among the younger people; and developing a consistent marketing plan that builds awareness of United Way programs and results.
An action plan, needed resources and a time line for each goal were all outlined in the plan.
Strubberg said allocations to the agencies and programs served by the United Way have gone from less than $1 million to $1,025,000, a big achievement.
Additionally, a junior advisory board, now called the Ambassadors, was established three years ago, she said, and has been active not only in raising money, but awareness, which is key in reaching the younger generation.
“We still have more work to do there, but the Ambassadors are doing a great job,” she said. “A consistent marketing plan also is in place and will continue.”
Strubberg said while the three goals were achieved, there is always more to be done.
“Giving in general has changed and we need to change with it,” she said. “People give differently today, especially younger people, and we need to strategize on how to best share our mission so people understand where their dollars go and how many people are helped.”
Strubberg said the United Way just completed a successful campaign, raising $1,282,000, surpassing the $1.2 million goal.
A new strategic plan will help keep the momentum going, she said.
The United Way’s mission, vision and value statements also will be reviewed as part of the process.
Strubberg noted that the value statement also was changed the last go around. The values are community, stewardship, integrity, volunteers, autonomy, diversity and compassion.
The main change to the value statement last time was adding the word transparency. The integrity statement now reads — We are an integral part of this county’s leadership; we conduct ourselves with the highest regard for trust, fairness, ethics, transparency and respect for one another.