The Franklin County Area United Way announced Tuesday it has exceeded its 2019 fundraising goal with over $1,228,000 in gifts and pledges.
“A huge thank you to those who donated,” said Nadine Aitch, board president and campaign co-chair. “With the help of so many generous givers, our $1.2 million goal has been met and we will be able to provide financial assistance to the 53 agencies and programs supported by the United Way.”
The campaign, which kicked off Sept. 1 and concluded Oct. 31, is the largest annual fundraising drive in the county.
Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director, said it’s hard to put into words just how appreciative the board is on reaching the goal.
“This is a win for the entire community, and it’s not something we ever take for granted,” she said. “This year’s campaign had a lot of highs and lows, but the end result was amazing. It truly took every dollar to reach our goal.”
Phillip Kleekamp, vice president and campaign co-chair, agreed, saying the drive hit unexpected road blocks with the United Auto Workers strike that impacted businesses in the county and other unforeseen obstacles, including retirements.
“It was close for awhile on whether we would meet the goal, but the generosity of this community pulled us through and we are so very grateful,” Kleekamp said. “It always blows me away how this community always steps up each and every year.”
Proceeds from the drive will support 53 United Way agencies and programs in 2020. This past year, more than 70,000 people in Franklin County and the surrounding area were touched by these services.
Top 10 Companies
The Top 10 companies brought in $602,558, which accounts for nearly 50 percent of the total attainment.
The top corporate contributor again this year is Melton Machine & Control Company/Computech Manufacturing, Washington, which raised $176,797, up about 2 percent over last year.
The second-highest donor is Bank of Washington with $76,913, followed by Ameren Missouri with $76,201.
These are the same top three donors as last year, but Bank of Washington and Ameren switched spots.
Rounding out the Top 10 are Mercy, Washington, $59,982; WEG Transformers USA, Washington, $57,484; Purina Animal Nutrition, Gray Summit, $47,936; Bank of Franklin County, $34,316; Washington School District, $27,572; St. Clair School District, $23,479; and NuStar, Hermann, $21,879.
Strubberg noted Bank of Franklin County raised an additional $1,575 at the Band Together event held this past August that is not included in its total.
The Top 30 companies brought in $847,687.
School Districts
Strubberg said the public school districts in Franklin County all ran successful campaigns again this year, bringing in a total of $100,461.
Participating school districts include Washington, Union, Meramec Valley, St. Clair, Sullivan, Lonedell, New Haven, Spring Bluff and Franklin County R-II New Haven.
East Central College, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, St. Francis Borgia Grade School and Our Lady of Lourdes Grade School also held campaigns.
“The total also includes $10,538 raised from penny wars held at the various schools,” Strubberg said.
Allocations
With the pledges and gifts tallied, the United Way board of directors will now turn its attention to allocations.
“This is really the most fun and rewarding part — distributing the money to our agencies and programs,” Strubberg said. “We anticipate being able to allocate more than $1 million, which is just unbelievable.”
An allocation committee made up of current and past board members will meet Friday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 13, to review agency applications and determine the amount each will receive. The allocations will then be voted on by the entire board at its January meeting.
Strubberg said requests from agencies total about $1.7 million this year.
Also on the agenda is a victory celebration scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 5 p.m. at Jesuit Hall in Washington. The Top 30 donors, pilot companies, leadership givers, new companies and volunteers will be recognized.
On behalf of the board, Aitch thanked everyone who donated for making the 2019 campaign a success.
“Thank you for inspiring hope,” she said.