The Franklin County Area United Way will announce its 2019 campaign goal this Thursday at a special kickoff breakfast for corporate contributors and other donors.
“We’re excited to reveal the goal and get the drive started,” said Kim Strubberg, United Way executive director.
A continental breakfast will be served from 7 to 7:45 a.m. followed by the program at 7:50 a.m. in the health and science building lecture hall at East Central College in Union.
The campaign — the single largest annual fundraising drive in the county — will officially begin in early September and run through Oct. 31.
The campaign co-chairs this year are Nadine Aitch, board president, who serves as assistant superintendent of the St. Clair School District, and Phillip M. Kleekamp, vice president, who works at the Bank of Washington. Both will speak at the kickoff.
Last year’s drive brought in $1,287,000, exceeding the goal of $1,165,000.
Representatives of the United Way’s top 30 corporate contributors, leadership donors, the five pilot companies spearheading the drive and emerging companies have been invited to the breakfast. Emerging companies are those that are either new or expanding their campaigns.
City and county officials also have been invited.
Also in attendance will be United Way board members, advisory council members and ambassadors, along with member agencies that are helped by the campaign.
Along with the goal, special events planned during the campaign will be announced.
The United Way’s campaign video also will be shown, which highlights Compass Health Network, a nonprofit community mental health center and federally qualified health center. Compass is a leading provider of behavioral health care services in Missouri.
Compass has a long-standing collaborative relationship with the Franklin County Area United Way in supporting behavioral health services in this area. A representative from Compass will be at the breakfast to speak.
The Franklin County Area United Way served 70,325 people through its 53 agencies and programs in 2018. A total of 35 neighboring communities were served, including Washington, Union, Pacific, St. Clair, Sullivan, Villa Ridge, New Haven, Marthasville, Gerald and Lonedell.