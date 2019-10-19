With just two weeks left in the drive, the Franklin County Area United Way has $526,135 in gifts and pledges toward its $1.2 million goal.
“We are almost at 44 percent of the goal,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director. “This is right on track with prior years.”
Strubberg noted the bulk of the money comes in the final week of the drive, and even a little later as companies wrap up their in-house campaigns and send in their reports.
The drive, which kicked off the first week of September, will end Oct. 31. Campaign results will be announced in mid-November.
“I’m optimistic that we will make the goal, but we will still need everyone’s help to be successful,” said Strubberg. “We have 14 corporate rallies this week and many more are planned for next week. Several people at the various rallies shared how they had been impacted by a United Way agency and that’s always so impactful.”
Strubberg said the companies are always so welcoming, even for early morning rallies that begin at 4:45 a.m.
Nadine Aitch, United Way board president and campaign co-chair, said as the campaign heads into the final stretch it’s both an exciting time and a bit nerve wracking.
“Every dollar counts,” Aitch stressed. “Last year we were blessed to allocate a little over $1 million to the agencies of United Way and we would love to surpass that. For every dollar that is given, a little hope is given as well to someone in Franklin County.”
Soup Day
Upcoming events include Soup Day for United Way Tuesday, Oct. 22. Orders will be accepted at the United Way office through Monday at 10:30 a.m.
A total of 27 soups are on the menu. The cost is $7, which includes the soup, bread and a cookie.
To view the menu, visit the United Way website and place an order online or call the office, 636-239-1018, or email info@franklincountyus.org.
Soup can be picked up at Otis Campbell’s at 216 W. Front St. in Washington.
The Four Rivers Family YMCA will host a Halloween 5K Friday, Oct. 25, to benefit the United Way and the annual Downtown Washington Inc. Chili Cook-Off also will take place Friday. Boy Scouts will again provide hot dogs and cookies at the event.
The Union Power of the Purse also was held Thursday night with more than 250 women in attendance. Strubberg did not have fundraising totals yet for that event, but said it was very successful in both raising funds and awareness.
With the elimination of the door-to-door drive, Strubberg encourages people who would have typically donated during that event to mail in their donation to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090, donate online, or call the office at 636-239-1018.
Money raised in this year’s campaign will benefit 53 agencies and programs which provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
Strubberg said over 70,000 people were touched by these agencies last year.
“Every contribution helps and makes a difference in someone’s life,” she said.
The theme for this year’s drive is Improving Lives — Inspiring Hope.