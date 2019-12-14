The Franklin County Area United Way saluted its top donors at a victory celebration Tuesday night at Jesuit Hall in Washington.
“May we forever be in the business of inspiring hope and improving lives, and never, ever, take that for granted,” said Kim Strubberg, executive director, as she thanked everyone who contributed to the campaign.
At the reception, top corporate and individual donors were recognized, along with board members and the many volunteers who help each year.
The 2019 campaign brought in $1,282,000, surpassing the $1.2 million goal.
“Because of this huge success, we will be able to allocate $1,025,000 back to our member agencies,” said Nadine Aitch, board president and campaign co-chair.
“We appreciate every donation, however great or small,” Aitch said. “We know that you receive many requests from other worthy organizations all through the year, and yet you continue to give to the United Way. To say we are grateful . . . is a tremendous understatement.”
Funds raised in the drive will support 53 “noteworthy, exceptional” agencies and programs, she said, touching the lives of more than 70,000 people in the Franklin County area.
Aitch said a leading force behind the success of the drive are the United Way board members, who were recognized, along with the advisory council members, young ambassadors, volunteers and staff.
“This is a working board that requires tremendous commitment from members,” she said. “We thank them for their service and dedication.”
Top Contributors
The top corporate contributor this year — for the seventh consecutive year — is Melton Machine & Control Company and Computech Manufacturing Company, Washington, with a combined donation of $176,797.
“I don’t know how they continue to raise such a large amount year after year, but I am so thankful they do,” said Aitch.
Melton and Computech had 17 leadership gifts of $1,000 or more and 30 community investor gifts of $500 to $999.
“The employees of Melton and Computech are passionate about the United Way,” Aitch said. “Melton also makes a company match of all employee contributions — this is a very generous corporate donation.”
Ameren Missouri is the second-largest contributor with a donation of $100,720, which includes a corporate gift, employee donations, 19 leadership gifts and 80 community investor gifts.
Aitch noted Ameren, formerly United Electric, was the catalyst for forming what is now known as the United Way.
Rounding out the Top 5 are Bank of Washington, $76,913; Mercy, $65,976; and WEG Transformers, $57,520.
Aitch noted Mercy increased its donation by 23 percent this year and WEG “leaped into the No. 5 spot with a whopping 47 percent increase.”
The Top 5 corporate contributors brought in a total of $477,926, which represents 37.5 percent of the total attainment.
“Thanks to all of you who dug deep and increased your giving,” said Aitch. “The people whose lives your donation touches will be forever grateful.”
Completing the Top 10 are Purina Animal Nutrition, $47,936; Bank of Franklin County, $35,891; Washington School District, $27,572; Parker Hannifin-Sporlan Division, $26,436; and St. Clair R-13 School District, $23,479.
The total amount brought in by the Top 10 companies is $637,655, which is almost half of the total campaign attainment.
Aitch and her campaign co-chair Phillip Kleekamp, board vice president, also recognized and presented certificates to all of the Top 30 corporate contributors at the reception.
The Top 30 contributors brought in $892,391 — which accounts for nearly 70 percent of the total donated.
Aitch said while the Top 30 corporate donors are the backbone of the United Way, it takes donations at all levels for the goal to be reached.
“We need every company, every contributor and every dollar to make our yearly campaign truly successful,” she said.
Aitch also singled out Canam Steel in Washington, which held a companywide drive for the first time and offered payroll deductions to its employees, raising $5,200.
“That is phenomenal for a first-time company campaign,” she said.
First State Community Bank, one of the five pilot companies in the drive, received the Largest Increase in Giving Award with a 169 percent jump in giving. The bank landed at No. 16 with $14,993 in pledges and gifts.
Pilot Companies
The five pilot companies that spearheaded the drive, holding their in-house campaigns early, also were given special recognition at the reception.
They include Compass Health Network, First State Community Bank, Mercy, St. Clair R-13 School District and Straatmann Toyota.
The pilot companies raised a combined total of $115,195.
“The success of the pilot companies serves as a model for other companies to follow,” said Phillip Kleekamp, United Way board vice president and campaign chair.
Leadership Givers
Individual leadership donors who made significant donations through the Henry Hartbauer program also were recognized at the victory celebration. Membership in this program is based upon annual individual giving at five levels, beginning at $1,000.
In all, 171 people participated in the leadership program, which is named after the founder of the United Way.
Special Awards
In honor of Henry Hartbauer, the United Way also presents a community service grant to one or two of its agencies or programs each year. The award includes a $500-$1,000 grant.
This year’s recipient is Compass Health Network, formerly Crider Health Center, which was featured in the United Way video.
The health care organization provides a full continuum of behavioral health services and supports, as well as primary and dental heath services throughout Franklin County.
The Red Feather Award is another award presented each year to an agency, organization, company or individual who exemplifies the qualities of integrity, community spirit and courage.
A red feather was the emblem of the Community Chest, the forerunner of what is now the United Way.
This year the award was presented to three volunteers in the United Way office — Frankie Jo Hogan, Barb Hagan and Ruth Hagedorn.
Strubberg described the longtime workers as “behind-the-scenes folks who give their time and talents selflessly, but shy away from any type of recognition.”
“Their community spirit shines through the fact that they have been working for the United Way without pay for many years,” she said, adding they each exemplify integrity in their personal lives.
Strubberg also recognized Aitch and Kleekamp, the campaign co-chairs, for their hard work and guidance this past year.
“It has truly been a pleasure to work with them and the board . . . they all believe in the United Way and the great things being accomplished,” she said.
A special guest at the reception was Heather Dawson, chief administrative officer, with the St. Louis United Way, who congratulated the community on its tremendous support.