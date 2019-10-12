Donations at all giving levels are coming into the Franklin County Area United Way office, and each dollar is greatly appreciated, said Nadine Aitch, campaign chair.
The drive, the single largest annual campaign fund in the county, runs through the end of the month.
As of Thursday, the office reported a total of $433,887 in gifts and pledges — which is 36.5 percent of the $1.2 million goal.
“Because of the generosity of the patrons of Franklin County, someone will receive assistance who may not have had it otherwise,” said Aitch. “These contributions will go toward feeding a hungry child through the backpack food programs at each of the area schools. It is helping the elderly get to doctor appointments. It is helping a pregnant mother receive information to keep her baby healthy — and so much more.”
Aitch said the United Way board thanks everyone who has donated and encourages those who have not yet to consider a gift at any level.
Kim Strubberg, executive director, said she’s “cautiously optimistic” the campaign will hit its goal.
“Several of our larger companies are just now holding their campaigns so it is hard to get a good feel on how they will do,” Strubberg told The Missourian. “However, they have always been so generous in the past that I know this year will be no different. Some companies have definitely had increases, which is encouraging.”
Money raised in the campaign will benefit 53 agencies and programs which provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
Strubberg said over 70,000 people were touched by these agencies last year.
With the elimination of the door-to-door drive, people who would have typically donated then are asked to mail in their donation to P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090, donate online, or call the office at 636-239-1018.
The theme for this year’s drive is Improving Lives — Inspiring Hope.
Soup Day
Strubberg reminds residents the United Way’s 15th annual Soup Day is quickly approaching. Soup Day will take place Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A total of 27 soups are on the menu. The cost is $7, which includes the soup, bread and a cookie.
Orders are being accepted now. To view the menu, visit the United Way website and place on order online or call the office, 636-2391018, or email info@franklincountyus.org.
Soup can be picked up at Otis Campbell’s at 216 W. Front St. in Washington.