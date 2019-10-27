The Franklin County Area United Way campaign heads into its final week at 59 percent of its goal.
As of Friday morning, the drive had brought in $711,125 in gifts and pledges, according to Kim Strubberg, executive director.
This year’s goal is $1.2 million.
“It has been another good week,” Strubberg told The Missourian. “Rallies were held at some of the top contributing companies with lots of enthusiasm. Second letters also were mailed to individuals who donated last year, but had not yet done so this year.
“I am more hopeful this week than last that we will make the goal,” she added.
The campaign, the single largest annual fundraising drive in the county, kicked off the first week of September and officially ends Oct. 31.
Strubberg said results will be announced in mid-November. Allocations will be made in January.
Money raised in this year’s campaign will benefit 53 area agencies and programs which provide health and human services that strengthen families, nurture and protect children, assist the elderly and disabled, and provide emergency assistance.
Strubberg said over 70,000 people were touched by these agencies last year.
“Every single dollar counts, and we can’t stress that enough,” she said. “It’s not too late to give.”
Donations may be mailed to the United Way, P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090, or made online. People also can call the office at 636-239-1018 to donate.