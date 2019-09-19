The Franklin County Area United Way’s 19th annual Benefit Golf Classic will take place Friday, Oct. 4, at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The cost is $125 per person if paid by Sept. 25 or $150 after that deadline. The golf package includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and a prime rib dinner, open bar and flight prizes. People may attend the dinner only for $25.
The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at noon. Check-in and lunch will get underway at 11 a.m. A prime rib dinner will be served at 5 p.m.
The tournament has raised more than $315,000 for the United Way since 2001.
A fun package also will be offered for $25 per person or $100 per team which includes mulligans, skins competition and 3-hole event. Fun packages must be prepaid.
Entry will be limited to the first 33 paid teams.
Tournament sponsors also are still being sought. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities call the United Way office, 636-239-1018, or email info@franklincountyuw.org.
Team entries with the names of all players may be mailed to the Franklin County Area United Way, Attn.: Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 3, Washington, MO 63090.