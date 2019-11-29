A 59-year-old Union man was killed Thursday, Nov. 28, when the car he was driving left Highway 100 and struck a rock bluff.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Lloyd T. Kistner was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo westbound on Highway 100 at Highway KK at 5:55 a.m. when the car left the right side of the road and hit the bluff.
Kistner was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington ambulance personnel. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Kistner’s body was transported to the St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Colonial Funeral Home.