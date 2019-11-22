A Union man is accused of stealing an ATV that he planned to sell, but instead he crashed and abandoned the vehicle.
Tyler E. Sims, 23, was charged Friday, Nov. 15, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with stealing a motor vehicle. He was arrested Monday, Nov. 18, and released later that day on his own recognizance, court records state.
According to the probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in the prosecutor’s office, on Nov. 5, Sims allegedly took the ATV from a property in the 200 block of Pickles Ford Road outside St. Clair.
Sims was later spotted on the vehicle by Sheriff Steve Pelton near his home. Pelton attempted to talk with Sims, who fled in the ATV, authorities said.
A short time later Sims crashed the ATV and fled on foot, taking the key to the vehicle with him.
The probable cause statement reads that Sims admitted to investigators that he took the ATV after a family member told him someone would buy it.
Authorities located the ATV key buried in the soil of a house plant at Sims’ home, where he stated he had hid it following the crash, according to the statement.
Stolen Safe
In September 2018, Sims was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony second-degree burglary for allegedly stealing a safe from a Villa Ridge home earlier that month.
Franklin County deputies were dispatched Sept. 17, 2018, to the 900 block of Tasha Loop, Villa Ridge, for a report of a burglary.
According to the sheriff’s office, a caller reported a safe containing money and other personal documents had been taken from their home. Video surveillance of the theft showed a man, wearing shorts and a T-shirt, walk into the residence and exit carrying the safe.
Through that video, Sims was identified.
Two days later, Sims was located at the 700 block of Wildwood Valley Lane, St. Clair. He was arrested for the felony burglary charge and an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s office said Sims confessed to his involvement after his arrest.
Sims pleaded not guilty to the burglary charge Oct. 1. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3 in front of Judge Ike Lamke.
The outstanding warrant for drug possession is from an incident investigated by the St. Clair police in April 2018. Sims was charged in August 2018 in associate circuit court with drug possession.