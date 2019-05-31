Two teenagers were injured in an ATV crash on Hoemann Road in Franklin County.
The crash occurred Friday, May 24, at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, Mikayla A. McFerrin, 14, Berger, was driving a 2006 Honda Rubicon ATV south on Hoemann Road north of Stone Church Road.
The ATV traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Both McFerrin and a passenger, Brooklin M. Roberts, 13, Gerald, were ejected.
McFerrin is listed as having minor injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by a private vehicle.
Roberts was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by New Haven Ambulance and is listed by the patrol as having sustained serious injuries in the crash.
Both were wearing safety devices, according to the patrol.