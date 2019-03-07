The driver of a stolen truck who led authorities on a pursuit through three counties Thursday and sideswiped a Franklin County patrol car is in custody.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said deputies were dispatched to the Robertsville area at 6 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle parked roadside on Shannon Lane.
Inside the 1997 Silver Ford pickup were a man and woman sleeping. When the deputy approached the truck the man started the vehicle and drove from the area sideswiping the deputies patrol car, Pelton said. The deputy was not injured.
The truck was pursued until the deputy lost sight of it by the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific near St. Louis County. The truck was being driven erratically, authorities said.
Information was dispatched to surrounding law enforcement agencies. An off-duty St. Louis County officer reported seeing the tuck speeding on Highway 109.
Pelton added a KMOV news helicopter spotted the vehicle and relayed information on the direction the vehicle was going to police.
The truck was abandoned in the area of Highway PP in Jefferson County. The two suspects fled on foot, but were captured by Jefferson County deputies.
The pickup was stolen from St. Louis County, according to Pelton.
Charges in Franklin County will be sought against the suspect for assault on a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of an accident, property damage and resisting arrest.
Jefferson County authorities also will apply for charges against the suspects for the stolen vehicle.