Two adults overdosed over the weekend at the same residence within three hours of each other.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 40-year-old man overdosed from suspected opiates Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Sycamore Lane in the St. Clair area. He was revived with Narcan.
Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the same address for a 36-year-old woman who overdosed. She also was given Narcan, the sheriff’s office said.
Neither the man nor the woman were transported to a hospital for treatment