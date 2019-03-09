The Villa Ridge man accused of nearly striking a Franklin County deputy in a stolen car Thursday before leading multiple agencies on a high-speed pursuit was wanted for a previous stolen vehicle warrant.
Matthew T. Standfield, 37, was charged Friday afternoon in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with leaving the scene of an accident, with damage exceeding $1,000; and resisting arrest by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of injury. He is in custody at the Franklin County.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said Standfield and a 38-year-old woman were arrested Thursday morning on High Ridge Boulevard near Highway PP in Jefferson County.
He had led authorities on a pursuit that began in Robertsville, and traveled through Franklin, St. Louis and Jefferson counties.
According to Pelton, a deputy responded to the Robertsville area at 6 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle parked roadside on Shannon Lane.
At first, it appeared there was nobody inside the 1997 silver Ford pickup, but then the deputy saw Standfield and a woman sleeping.
“The deputy tried to open the door and it was locked,” he said. “After (Standfield) woke up, he sped off and pushed the deputy into a tree.”
The truck sideswiped the front driver’s side of the patrol car but the deputy was not injured, Pelton added.
Deputies pursued the truck on Highway O and then Highway N until the deputy lost sight of it by the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific near St. Louis County. The truck was being driven erratically, Pelton said.
“It was commute time and school bus time,” he commented. “We couldn’t put people’s lives at risk.
“We have to be cognizant of the welfare of citizens,” Pelton added.
Information was dispatched to surrounding law enforcement agencies. An off-duty St. Louis County officer reported seeing the truck speeding on Highway 109.
Pelton added a KMOV news helicopter spotted the vehicle and relayed information on the direction the vehicle was going to police.
“The helicopter did a play-by-play for law enforcement officers,” he said.
The truck went down an embankment, and the two suspects fled on foot, but were captured by Jefferson County deputies.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, his deputies were never directly involved in the pursuit.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” he added. “We would like to thank the media for their assistance in this case.”
The truck was stolen from Creve Coeur Jan. 27. Standfield had a felony warrant for first-degree tampering of a motor vehicle issued in Jefferson County related to another stolen vehicle. That warrant was issued in February.
The female was in custody Thursday in Jefferson County pending formal charges. Her name has not been released.
Standfield previously lived in Florissant, according to court records.
In 2018, Standfield was charged in St. Louis County with two counts of forgery, and one count of forgery in Jefferson County.
Both Pelton and Marshak thanked the other agencies that participated in the pursuit, as well as the helicopter police and cameraman.