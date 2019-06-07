Two county men were charged Friday for the burglary of a maintenance shed at Wolf Hollow Golf Club Thursday, May 30.
Nicholas J. Steis, 30, St. Clair, and Timothy J. Everhart Jr., 34, Union, were charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree burglary, a felony.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the golf course off Highway 100 early May 30 for the report of a maintenance shed that had been broken into and several items were stolen.
Deputies also located equipment near Highway 100 that had been removed from the shed but had not been taken from the property.
Items stolen from the business included weed eaters, backpack blowers, a grinder and tools.
During the investigation of a second crime, deputies identified a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage from cameras on Highway M and that showed a van in the area at the time of the burglary, authorities said.
A short time later, deputies went to a home in the 1400 block of Iron Hill, St. Clair, where they tried to speak with Steis who refused to leave the home.
After getting a search warrant, Steis was arrested after he was found hiding in the home under insulation in the attic, the sheriff’s office said. There were stolen items located in the basement of the residence.
Deputies then went to a home in the 100 block of Denmark Road, Union, and arrested Everhart.
The suspects also are linked to property damage and attempted stealing from the 100 block of Highway M. There were locks cut off two storage pods and items had been removed. The items were recovered a short distance away, the sheriff’s office said.
Everhart is in custody at the Franklin County Jail. Steis is no longer in custody.
Criminal Records
Everhart has a lengthy record dating back to 2002 when he was charged with felony stealing.
He was placed on probation for that conviction and additional charges, including a 2009 charge of possession of precursors and possession of pseudoephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine.
According to court records, Everhart’s probation was revoked in 2013 and he was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (MDC).
In 2016, Everhart was charged with receiving stolen property and placed on five years’ supervised probation on a suspended executed sentence (s.e.s).
Steis was charged with multiple felonies in 2013, including distribution or attempted distribution, of a controlled substance.
He was placed on five years’ supervised probation on an s.e.s., which was revoked in 2013 after Steis was charged again for drug possession. He was ordered to serve seven years in the MDC.