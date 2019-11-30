A Marthasville woman and a woman from Ohio were killed Friday, Nov. 29, in a crash on Highway D in the Busch Wildlife area.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Robyn P. Schupp, 54, Marthasville, was driving too fast for conditions in a 2005 Jeep Liberty eastbound on Highway D at Lake 27 at 9:13 a.m. when the vehicle skidded across the center line and struck a 2012 Audi driven westbound by Rosalie A. Smith, 55, Marthasville.
Schupp and the passenger in her vehicle, Barb A. Boeshansz, 63, Obetz, Ohio, were killed in the crash.
Smith sustained serious injuries in the crash, the patrol said. She was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by St. Charles County Ambulance.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.