The county planning and zoning meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.
On the agenda is a public hearing regarding a conditional use permit request to operate a real estate office in a nonurban and agriculture zoning district. The property for the request is located at 5089 Coleman Road, 350 feet west of Highway MM, in Boles Township.
The applicant has requested the hearing be tabled until the April meeting. The commission will decide Tuesday whether or not to table the hearing.
During the meeting, the commission also will discuss the expiration of a conditional use permit for property located at Highway N and Wild Plum Valley in Calvey Township.
The commission first approved the permit in 2017 for applicants Jacqueline and Nathaniel Phillips to host special events in a community development district.