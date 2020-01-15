Two people were injured in a traffic crash Friday morning in Franklin County.
Joseph W. Dabbs, 35, and Mary A. Bradford, 67, both of Pacific, sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
The patrol said Matthew D. Bax, 42, was driving a 2012 Chervrolet Silverado west on Highway 100 just east of Hogan Road at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10.
The Bax vehicle stopped and prepare to make a left turn onto Hogan Road. A second car, a 2004 Chervolet Cavalier driven by Dabbs, failed to stop and struck the Bax car in the rear.
Both Dabbs and his passenger, Bradford, were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance with injuries. They both were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.