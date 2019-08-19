Two county residents were injured Saturday, Aug. 17, in a car that struck a tree in Warren County.
Alexandra R. Littrell, 21, Gerald, was driving a 2003 Buick Rendezvous westbound on Highway D at Wolf Creek Road at 4:05 p.m. when the car traveled off the road and hit a tree, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary crash report.
Tyler B. Whitaker, 25, a passenger in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was flown by air ambulance to Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
Littrell also was hurt in the crash, the patrol said. She was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Neither Littrell nor Whitaker were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.