Two county residents were hurt Sunday, Sept. 15, in a two-car crash Route AT at East Villa Ridge Road.
Marsha M. Maczuk, 81, Berger, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado when she failed to yield to a 2012 GMC Sierra driven by Robert S. Hofmeister, 53, Leslie, at 11:30 a.m., according to a Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Maczuk was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private conveyance and Hofmeister was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec EMS.
Maczuk was wearing a seat belt and Hofmeister was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.