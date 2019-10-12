A Franklin County man and a child were hurt Sunday, Oct. 6, in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 100.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Kevin J. Kocurkovic, 52, was driving a 2006 Ford E-250 van at 8:30 a.m. on Highway 100 at West Bend Lane when the driver attempted to make a left turn and the van was struck by a 2009 Kia Rio driven by Elizabeth D. Sabatino, 38, Sullivan.
Kocurkovic and an 11-year-old male passenger were taken by Meramec Ambulance to Mercy Hospital with injuries, the patrol said. Both people in the van were wearing seat belts.