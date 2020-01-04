The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department started the year with three new officers.
The department welcomed two new deputies and a new canine to the team. The deputies help fill some open positions while the dog provides a new opportunity for the department.
The new deputies are Joe Cochran and Chris Neace. Both come to the sheriff’s office with previous law enforcement experience.
“We’re looking forward to working with them,” Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said. “They came highly recommended. We think they’ll make great deputies.”
The sheriff’s office recently had three open positions. A deputy working in the detention facility was moved to fill one of the positions. The hiring of Cochran and Neace fill the other two spots.
“Patrol and criminal investigations are now full,” Pelton said. “We still have a couple of openings in the detention facility that we’re doing background checks on people right now. That should make us full once we get those checks done.”
Pelton said the office has traditionally promoted from within when it comes to hiring new deputies. He said the majority of its promotions come from the detention facility.
This time, he said the detention facility staff was “too green” so the office went looking for outside help. He said in the future, he expects the openings to come again from the detention facility.
New Dog
Copper, a year-and-a-half-old bloodhound, also is new to the office. His handler is Detective Jeff Friedmann.
Friedmann and Copper recently spent two weeks in Texas training together.
“They worked with the dog for probably two months before I got to him,” he said. “I spent two weeks down there in Texas with him. I’ve been back for two weeks.”
Copper is a special tracking dog.
“What’s unique about this dog is he’s scent specific,” Pelton said. “We can recover evidence, let’s say a bad guy throws something out the window, he can track that.”
Copper makes a total of three canines for the sheriff’s office. He is the only scent-specific dog in the department.
“The other two dogs are multipurpose — apprehension, drugs and tracking,” Pelton said. “Jeff’s dog is scent-specific tracking.”
Friedmann explained how the scent-specific tracking works. He said during a training exercise Copper was able to follow one scent and not get confused.
“One of the tracks we did, there were two guys who took off walking,” Friedmann said. “I only had a scent article from one guy. They broke off about three-fourths of the way through. Instead of following the tracks of the other guy, he followed the guy I had the scent article for.”
Pelton said Copper will be a tremendous asset to the office. Not only can he search for evidence, but he can search for people.
There are times when the office gets calls for missing kids or missing elderly people. Pelton said Copper can help find those people quickly.
“We have those calls, like with a missing child, where it’s time sensitive,” Pelton said. “We want a dog that’s dedicated and has the capabilities of tracking. Our other canines are trackers, but not scent specific.”
Friedmann said he and Copper train regularly. He does obedience training daily and tracking training nearly as often.
Copper also goes home with Friedmann and can be called in at a moment’s notice.
“It’s an as-needed thing, as requested,” Friedmann said. “I could be in here doing my regular paperwork and get a call that they need me.”
Already in his short career Copper has made a difference. While he didn’t find a missing person, he did locate some evidence.
Friedmann said during a recent investigation, he found himself with Copper in the woods. He said the dog headed right for a duffle bag belonging to a suspect. The bag was collected and taken into evidence.
Pelton said he sees Copper as a way to use all the tools available.
“It’s so time sensitive with some of these things — we owe it to the citizens to have our best foot forward to finding a child or someone in danger,” he said.