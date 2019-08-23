Two adults and an infant from Franklin County were hurt Monday, Aug. 19, in a crash on Highway AT.
A 2003 Ford Escape driven by Elizabeth A Williams, 19, Villa Ridge, was eastbound on Highway AT at 6:15 p.m. when the vehicle was struck by a 2008 Saturn Vue driven by Kristen Collins, 24, Washington, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The patrol said the Collins car was turning left and was driven into the path of the Williams vehicle.
Both drivers and an infant girl who was a passenger in the Collins car were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance. All three patients were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.