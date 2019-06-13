A request to preauthorize state and federal grant-funded purchases was approved during the East Central College Board of Trustees meeting Monday.
The authorization will allow the college to purchase necessary equipment and materials before the start of the fall semester.
President Jon Bauer noted this motion has been approved each year by the trustees for the past 10 years.
While the trustees will be notified of purchases made in July, they won’t meet again until after the semester has started.
“So if there are any grant-funded purchases that need to take place before the semester begins, this allows us to do it,” Bauer said.
The college will be notified by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education soon to discuss the grant amount that will be awarded through the Vocational Enhancement Program.
The grant funds require a match from the college of 25 percent for equipment and 50 percent for other purchases.
The request noted that some of the purchases may exceed $15,000, which requires the board’s approval. Through the preauthorization, the college will be able to make these purchases without consulting the board first.
It also was stated that ECC is a recipient under the MoSTEM program and that purchases under that program may be necessary.
Once all of the purchases have been made, the trustees will be given a list of all the purchases that were made with grant funds.
“Typically by the October meeting, we’re finished with that,” Bauer said.