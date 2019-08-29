The owners of Trash and Treasures, located at 3889 Highway NN in Pacific, were the victims of an early-morning Wednesday burglary.
Steve Ballmann, co-owner, told The Missourian that the resale shop was reportedly burglarized between 5-5:30 a.m. A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy called him at 7 a.m. to let him know that a witness heard the store was being burglarized.
Ballmann said that the front of the building allegedly was rammed by a vehicle, destroying the glass entrance doors. He said that the store’s cash register was taken.
Ballmann said that the employees take the cash out of the register at the end of the day and that it is likely that only $10, at the most, was taken.
The resale shop had a flat screen television sitting near the register which wasn’t taken. Ballmann said he doesn’t believe anything else is missing. He said he can’t believe that the suspect or suspects only ended up with the register and whatever petty cash was inside at the time.
“This was not well planned or well thought out,” Ballmann said.
The store itself will probably have damage into the thousands of dollars, but Ballmann hadn’t had an insurance company come out to assess the damage yet.
Ballmann said authorities told him that the front doors were backed into. There was debris from the vehicle’s taillights left behind. It’s believed to be a truck. Ballmann said there also was damage to a wall inside.
Ballmann owns the store with Kevin Wilken. The store will have to be shut down for at least a few days to make repairs.
“I wanted to get it out there if this becomes a trend,” Ballmann said. “We’ve been plagued out here with small theft.”
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said the suspected burglary is under investigation.