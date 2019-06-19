A trial is scheduled for July 1 for a Catawissa man accused of the rape of a child.
Dale Michael Waters, 30, is slated to appear in 42nd District Court in Crawford County on one felony charge of rape and two felony counts of sodomy from 2015.
Waters was arrested in December 2018 by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at a home in the Villa Ridge area.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies went to the home and spoke to the female resident who stated Waters was not there and that she did not know his location.
Deputies told the woman there was a warrant for Waters’ arrest and she gave a consent to search the home. Waters was located hiding in a shower, authorities said.
Waters was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.
According to court records, Waters was charged in 2015 with first-degree statutory rape of a child under the age of 14. He also was charged with two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy. The alleged incident occurred Oct. 21, 2015.
He failed to appear in court Dec. 14 and Nov. 13. His attorney withdrew Dec. 17, court records state.
A bond reduction motion was denied May 7 based on the court’s determination that Waters is a risk to the public, according to court records.
The jury trial is scheduled in front of Circuit Judge Megan K. Seay.
Waters was charged in October 2018 with fourth-degree domestic assault in the Franklin County Associate Circuit Court.
In addition to Catawissa, court records indicate Waters has previously lived in Villa Ridge and Steelville.