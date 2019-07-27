There are three sex offenders who had been reporting at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office who authorities believe no longer are in the area.
Sheriff Steve Pelton said his office has passed the cases along to the U.S. Marshals Service.
There are a total of 285 sex offenders in Franklin County. According to a report released by Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office, 97.5 percent, or 278, of those offenders are accounted for.
Pelton noted that there are warrants for failing to register under review at the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for two offenders, and two more actually are in compliance but they are registered in two states — both offenders have been registering elsewhere.
But there are three who have absconded and their whereabouts are unknown, he explained.
By Missouri law, the sheriff’s office is responsible for the registering and monitoring of the sex offenders in the county.
Once a sex offender stops registering with the sheriff’s office, he or she is charged with failing to register, a felony.
If the offender continues to be noncompliant and the sheriff’s office thinks that person has left the area, the case is turned over to the marshals service which has additional resources and fewer restrictions when making an arrest.
Missouri’s registration requirement law took effect in 1995 and recently was updated to classify sex offenders into three tiers. The most dangerous sex offenders are listed in tier three for offenses that include rape, sodomy or first- or second-degree child molestation. Those offenders must register with local police every 90 days for the rest of their lives.
Marshal Cases
Richard E. Leturgez, 47, Sullivan, was convicted in 1991 of sodomizing a 15-year-old girl in Union. The offense occurred in April 1990.
Leturgez is a tier-three sex offender. He was charged in October 2017 for failing to register as a sex offender.
Anthony L. Cooper, 31, Union, has been on the lam since January. He was charged in May with failing to register as a sex offender.
Cooper was charged in 2009 with first-degree sexual misconduct. The victim was a 17-year-old female in Springfield, Mo. Cooper is a tier-three sex offender.
The third sex offender turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service is Joshua L. Brown, 36, St. Clair.
In 2012, Brown was convicted of first-degree child molestation of a 10-year-old girl in 2003. The crime occurred in Hillsboro.
Brown, also a tier-three sex offender, was charged in February with failing to register. Brown did not register when he was required to in October 2018.
Anybody who knows the whereabouts of Leturgez, Cooper or Brown is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 618-482-9336, or the sheriff’s office at 636-583-2560.
Compliance Checks
For many years, the sheriff’s office has conducted compliance checks twice each year. Those checks are not required but they are done to better ensure the safety of county residents.
Over the past two years, Pelton added, his office has become more aggressive in the checks. The most recent check was conducted last month and included assistance from the marshal service.
The checks are done to ensure offenders are compliant with court-ordered conditions, and the Missouri Sex Offender Rules and Regulations and the Department of Probation and Parole.
The conditions include registering their current address and phone number, any temporary/frequented addresses, employment and vehicles registered or driven, Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
Officers also check to ensure offenders are in compliance with conditions on the use of computer access/sites, email information and the identity of others who reside at the residence.
In addition, there is a compliance check conducted every Halloween to ensure sex offenders are not participating in Halloween activities that are banned by state statutes.
Restrictions include a sign at his or her residence stating, “No candy or treats at this residence.”
Registered sex offenders can’t have any Halloween-related contact with children, and they are required to turn off all outside residential lighting Oct. 31 after 5 p.m.
Offenders also must stay inside their residences between 5-10:30 p.m. Halloween night unless required to be elsewhere for just cause, including, but not limited to, employment or medical emergencies, Pelton noted.
A map of offenders can be found on the Missouri State Highway Patrol website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov/CJ38/MapInitialAction?fbclid=IwAR0JOxwdCWYd8hWHnivbUx7ixsxv2qrN8zIl7vW-6W1WMPLJnXfxN0RNPW0.