Three Franklin County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Route A and Route BB.
Arlene E. Boeckmann, 81, Washington, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze northbound on Route BB at 3:59 p.m., when she failed to yield to a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Myra L. Davis, 61, Washington, traveling southbound on Route A, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Boeckmann and Davis were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union Ambulance.
Chole L. Davis, 11, Gerald, an occupant in Myra Davis’ vehicle, was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by personal conveyance.
All three were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.