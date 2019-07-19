Three people sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash Monday while westbound on Interstate 44 at the 249 mile-marker in Franklin County.
Semere E. Tewolde, 34, Houston, Texas, was driving a 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer 11:30 a.m. when traffic ahead of he vehicle came to a stop. Tewolde wasn’t able to stop his vehicle which hit a 2007 Ford Econoline driven by Paul S. Oh, 67, Dallas Texas, which then hit a 2006 Toyota Highlander driven by Tracy A. Pope, 49, St. Peters, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Pope and passengers Ian R. Sumpter, 4, and Nevaeh T. Sumpter, 9, both of Washington, were taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Union Ambulance.
Tewolde was the only person involved not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.