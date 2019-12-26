Three people were injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 50 just east of Denmark Road in Union.
Union police said the crash occurred at around 4:40 p.m.
Police said a 1993 Chrysler Lebaron, driven by Sydney Wilson, 18, came to a stop on westbound Highway 50. The Lebaron was hit in the rear by a 2005 Chrysler minivan driven by James Rohrbach, 22.
The impact of the collision caused the Lebaron to cross into the eastbound lane where it collided with a Toyota Scion driving by Terry Granger, 50.
Rohrbach, who was wearing a seat belt, was not seriously injured and was not transported from the scene.
Wilson, who was not wearing a seat belt was airlifted to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.
Granger and a passenger in his car, Mamie McKinney, 53, were both taken to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries. Union police said Granger was wearing a seat belt, but McKinney was not.
The crash caused Highway 50 to be shut down for nearly three hours. The Union Fire Protection District, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri State Highway Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control.
A further investigation into the crash is ongoing by Union police’s reconstructionist.