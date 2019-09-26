Three Franklin County residents sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash Monday, Sept. 23, on Interstate 44 in St. Louis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Curtis A. Kassebaum, 49, Stanton, was driving a 2005 Toyota Sienna eastbound on I-44 west of Highway 141 at 7:38 a.m. when the vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2014 Subaru Legacy driven eastbound by Susan K. Freise, 65, Union.
The Kassebaum vehicle was pushed into the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, also eastbound, driven by Elizabeth J. Cooksey, 46, Washington, the patrol said.
According to the patrol, the Kassebaum and Cooksey vehicles were stopped in congested traffic. The Freise vehicle did not stop for traffic.
Freise was taken to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital by the Eureka Fire Protection District. Kassebaum and Cooksey were transported by Valley Park Ambulance District to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital.
Kassebaum and Freise were wearing seat belts when the crash occurred. Cooksey was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.