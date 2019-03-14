Three Rosebud residents were hurt Wednesday, including one with serious injuries, in a three-vehicle crash on Highway A at Cedar Lane.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Glenda D. Volmert, 44, was northbound on Highway A at 6:23 p.m. driving a 2017 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited when the truck was stopped to make a left turn onto Cedar Lane.
The Volmert vehicle was struck in the rear by a 2003 Nissan Altima driven northbound by Jacob M. Skyles, 19, Union, who was inattentive and did not notice the Volmert Jeep, the patrol said.
Skyles slammed on the brakes of the car and steered to the right on the wet pavement. The impact from the Skyles vehicle pushed the Volmert vehicle across the centerline of Highway A where it struck the driver’s side door of a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Edward H. Linebroker, 78, Rosebud.
The Linebroker vehicle traveled off the road and overturned, according to the patrol.
Passengers in the Linebroker car, Bruce W. and Mary E. Chapman, both 68 of Rosebud; and Glenna K. Linebroker, 73, also of Rosebud, were transported with injuries to Mercy Hospital Washington by Washington Ambulance.
Glenna Linebroker sustained serious injuries, the patrol said.
Each of the three drivers and three passengers were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.