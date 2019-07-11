Statewide there were 12 fatal car crashes and three drownings over the July Fourth holiday.
That includes one fatality in Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The July Fourth holiday counting period was from 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m., Sunday, July 7.
During that time, troopers worked 376 traffic crashes, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. Troopers also made 160 DWI arrests and 110 drug arrests over the holiday weekend. The Belton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department each investigated one fatality.
There were no fatalities on Wednesday, July 3, or Thursday, July 4. Two people died in traffic crashes on Friday, July 5, and six people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, July 6.
Four people died on Sunday, July 7, including Robert L. Wright, 46, of Sullivan, who died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the left side of the roadway and returned to the roadway before Wright overcorrected, according to the patrol. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a sign and overturned at 2:10 a.m., according to a the patrol.
Wright was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m. by Missouri Baptist Ambulance personnel. He was transported to St. Louis County Morgue by the St. Louis County medical examiner. Wright was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Boating Reports
Troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and no fatalities. Troopers made 12 boating while intoxicated arrests and 28 drug arrests. There were three drownings over the holiday weekend.
On July 5, a 33-year-old Warsaw woman drowned when she attempted to wade across a low water crossing and was swept downstream. The incident occurred in Benton County on Balke Road at Truman Lake. It is unknown whether she was wearing a life jacket.
On July 7, a 57-year-old man from Stover drowned when he attempted to retrieve a vessel adrift by swimming. The incident occurred in Morgan County at the 56-mile marker of the Lake of the Ozarks. The man was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
The third drowning occurred on July 7 in the St. Francis River when a Dexter woman, 52, was swimming and began to struggle. She submerged and never resurfaced. She pronounced at the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s office at 7:59 p.m.
During the 30-hour counting period in 2018, four people were killed and 220 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 437 traffic crashes. Over the 2018 July Fourth holiday, troopers arrested 40 people for driving while intoxicated.
According to the patrol, the fatality statistics released could change if late deaths occur, if other departments report fatalities after this news release was sent out or if a fatality is determined to be caused by a medical condition rather than a traffic incident.