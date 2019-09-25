Three men beat, robbed and held a man at gunpoint early Friday in a Washington motel for a suspected falling out over a drug deal.
Washington police said Charles C. Dean III, 27, St. Clair, Christopher A. Daniel, 41, Washington, and Derrick L. Howard, 31, Union, went into a room at the American Inn in the 1700 block of East Fifth Street at 1:13 a.m. where they struck a man numerous times with a large pocketknife, kicked him in the head and pointed a shotgun at him.
Dean and Daniel were named in Franklin County felony complaints filed Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Both men pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. They each are being held in jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Howard was arrested Tuesday morning and charged later that day with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. He is being held without a bond in the Franklin County Jail.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, the three men were let into the room by a woman who knew that the victim owed money to one of the suspects.
Police allege that the victim also owed “dope” to Daniel, the statement reads.
The woman allegedly met the suspects in the parking lot of the motel. She then went into the room and was followed by the unidentified suspect who was wielding a “large sheathed knife” and carrying the shotgun, authorities said.
Then Dean and Daniel went into the motel room. Daniel had a scarf covering the bottom of his face, according to the probable cause statement.
An occupant of the room fled on foot when the three men entered.
Point Gun/Assault
Dean held the shotgun while Howard punched and struck the victim with the knife, causing serious injuries, Washington police said. Howard then kicked the victim in the head.
Daniel and Howard took about $90 from the victim’s wallet.
Daniel also allegedly took a bag of suspected methamphetamine, along with the man’s cellphone, authorities said.
Dean, Howard and the female fled from the scene. Daniel was arrested by Washington police inside the motel room.
The probable cause statement reads that Daniel was in possession of items taken from the victim, including the suspected meth and cellphone.
According to police, Daniel claimed he was walking by the motel when he heard a commotion inside. He said he went into the room, took “all of his cellphones” from his pocket and was there for a short time. Daniel further claimed that the suspected meth in his pocket was not his.
The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington where he was treated for serious head trauma and other wounds to his torso, according to Washington police.
Police Respond
Washington officers were dispatched to the motel for a report of a peace disturbance and possible assault.
Through a window with open curtains officers saw the victim lying on the floor of the of the motel room in a pool of blood. He was not moving, police said. There also was drug paraphernalia on the dresser in plain view from the window.
When police entered the room, in addition to the victim and Daniel, there were two other people.
Dean was later located in St. Clair with the assistance of St. Clair police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday afternoon, the search for Dean and Howard prompted St. Clair schools to initiate a precautionary lockout, impacting bus routes.
Daniel’s Record
The probable cause statement included Daniel’s previous convictions, including a 2008 charge of distribution of a controlled substance. He was found guilty in Franklin County Circuit Court in June 2010.
In September 2013, Daniel was found guilty of possession of a firearm, a felony, for a crime that allegedly occurred in January 2013 in Green County in Arkansas state.
He also was found guilty in November 1999 of aggravated assault from a June 1998 incident in Gwinnett County in Georgia state.
Daniel was charged in February in St. Francois County with unlawful possession of a firearm, a felony. He was arrested by Farmington police in October 2018. He also was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Dean Charges
In 2017 Dean was charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking for an alleged crime that occurred in December 2016.
Dean appeared before 20th District Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann claiming he was indigent and could not afford an attorney during a court hearing Thursday, Sept. 19, the day before the incident at the Washington motel.
During the hearing, the public defender’s office was ordered to represent Dean, according to court records.
Dean also was charged in Jefferson County in June 2018 with failure to pay child support for more than 12 months, court records state.