A Texas man is being held in Franklin County on a felony domestic assault charge that occurred Monday, March 4, at a Villa Ridge area business.
Jason T. Janke, 44, Webster, Texas, is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $40,000 cash-only bond.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Petro Mart at 105 Highway AT at 12:09 p.m. for a report that a female store employee was allegedly assaulted by Janke.
The victim identified the suspect as Janke with whom she had been in a previous relationship and resided with in Texas.
She told deputies that she noticed what she believed was the suspect’s truck pull onto the parking lot. The victim then asked a co-worker to go outside to verify there were Texas plates on the truck.
Once that was confirmed, the victim went to the manager’s office inside the store and watched security cameras. She saw the truck near the rear of the business.
While the victim was in the office she heard the back door to the business open. The woman exited the office and she was confronted by Janke, authorities allege.
He allegedly pushed her against a wall. The victim told Janke she was calling law enforcement. He then left the business through the back door and drove from the store before deputies arrived.
The vehicle description was broadcast to surrounding law enforcement agencies. A state trooper located Janke in his vehicle parked in a vacant lot near the intersection of Highway AT and Highway O, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies responded to the scene and took him into custody.