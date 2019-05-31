Former New Haven police chief and mayoral candidate Dan Terry has been fined $100 by the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC) for violating a disclosure statement during his run for mayor this spring.
According to a consent order issued May 9, Terry, who was a candidate in the April 2019 New Haven mayoral election, violated state statute when he distributed yard signs without the proper “Paid For By” disclosure statement.
The documents state an MEC investigation was launched after a complaint was filed with the commission. Based on the investigation report, the commission determined there were reasonable grounds to believe that violations of law had occurred and authorized a hearing.
“Respondent Terry purchased 110 yard signs for approximately $350 in support of his mayoral candidacy,” the report said. “Respondent Terry distributed the signs that were campaign material and did not contain a “Paid For By” disclosure statement on related material.”
Missouri state statute states “Any person publishing, circulating, or distributing any printed matter relative to any candidate for public office or any ballot measure shall on the face of the printed matter identify in a clear and conspicuous manner the person who paid for the printed matter with the words ‘paid for by’ followed by the proper identification of the sponsor.
“In regard to any printed matter paid for by the candidate’s personal funds, it shall be sufficient identification to print the first and last name by which the candidate is known.
“There is probable cause to believe the respondent (Terry) violated the state statute by failing to include the ‘Paid For By’ disclosure statement on campaign-related materials and did so knowingly,” the order said.
Terry lost the mayoral election to incumbent George Panhorst by a 63 to 32 percent margin. Of the total 502 votes cast, Panhorst collected 318 to Terry’s 165.
A 23-year police veteran, Terry was appointed New Haven police chief in October 2017 and retired less than a year later in August 2018.