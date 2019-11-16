Five people, including four teens, were injured in a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Highway 100 at Highway M at 6:15 Thursday evening.
According to a Missouri Highway patrol preliminary report, a 1993 Toyota Corolla driven by Trevor Kellermann, 19, Union, was traveling on Highway M and failed to stop for a red light while attempting to turn westbound onto Highway 100. The Kellermann car struck the left front side of a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Zachary Alberson, 18, Washington.
Kellermann’s vehicle, which had four teen passengers, all from Washington, then traveled off the left side of the road and struck the front of a 2015 Peterbilt driven by Dalton Klekamp, 23, Villa Ridge.
The patrol stated two 16-year-old girls and one 15-year-old girl in Kellermann’s vehicle were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec EMS with serious injuries.
The fourth teen, a 15-year-old girl, had minor injuries, according to the patrol. She also was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec EMS.
Kellermann was transported by St. Clair EMS to Mercy Hospital Washington with minor injuries.
Alberson also was transported to the hospital by St. Clair EMS with minor injuries. Klekamp was uninjured, the patrol said.
The three teens who were seriously injured were not wearing seat belts, the patrol said. The three drivers and teen who sustained minor injuries were all wearing seat belts.