Two Franklin County teens sustained serious injuries Sunday, Aug. 11, in a single-vehicle crash.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report states Gracie A. Blankenship, 17, Robertsville, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus northbound on Highway N near Finney Road at 3:45 a.m. when the car left the right side of the road, slid and then struck a ditch.
Blankenship and passenger Karsyn O. Guffey-Murray, 17, Pacific, were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Meramec Ambulance. Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
According to the patrol, Blankenship was on her cellphone and “inattentive to the roadway” when the crash occurred.