A Marthasville teen sustained serious injuries Saturday, Aug. 3, when the SUV she was a passenger in overturned in a field in Warren County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report, Jared M. Kopmann, 16, Marthasville, was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer southbound on Concord Hill Road south of Hatchery Road at 6:10 p.m. when the vehicle slid on loose gravel.
The SUV crossed the center line, and then went off the left side of the road, the patrol said. The vehicle overturned in a field.
Passenger Danielle R. Irwin, 17, Marthasville, was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. It is not known if she was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Kopmann was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.