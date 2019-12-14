Sales tax collections in Franklin County were up 1.8 percent for 2019, averaging collections of more than $1.6 million per month.
In all, a total of $19,764,963 was collected in four separate funds and an additional $6.5 million in Proposition P funds were collected as well.
According to the number released by the county clerk’s office, the increase of sales taxes collected over 2018 was $370,613.
In addition to the sales taxes, the county also collected $12,123 in interest on the accounts holding the sales tax funds.
Those taxes were generated by two half-cent sales taxes, one for the general fund, and one for roads and bridges.
The county also has two quarter-cent sales taxes for law enforcement and the Proposition P half-cent sales tax was added by voters last year.
Half of the funds from the Prop P sales tax go toward the law enforcement salaries of all commissioned officers in the county, and the other half is designated to pay for the $30.8 million renovations of the county jail/911 complex.
General Revenue
The half-cent sales tax for general revenue generated $6,588,324 in 2019 and averaged $549,027 over a 12-month period beginning with sales taxes collected in December of 2018.
The month with the highest sales tax collections was August when $714,277, was generated.
The lowest month of sales tax collections was April when $409,240 was collected.
Total interest on the general revenue account was $4,046.
Roads and Bridges
The roads and bridges half-cent sales tax is practically a carbon copy of the general revenue.
In 2019, it generated $6,588,322 in 2019 and averaged $549,026 per month, just one dollar less than the general revenue.
The month with the highest sales tax collection for roads and bridges was August with $714,277 and the lowest collections came in April with $409,240.
Interest on the roads and bridges account totaled $4,038.
Law Enforcement
There are two quarter-cent sales taxes designated for law enforcement. One was created in 1996 and the other in 2007.
Individually, the sales taxes generated $3,294,156 each for a total of $6,588,317.
The highest and lowest months mirror the other sales taxes with August being the highest and April the lowest.
Combined interest on the two quarter-cent sales taxes was $4,039.
Proposition P
After being passed by Franklin County voters in April 2018, collection began for the Prop P fund in October of last year.
In 2019, the Prop P sales tax generated $6,493,504 between December 2018 and November of this year.
The equal split between salaries and jail construction is $3,246,752 each.
The tax has no sunset clause, so it will continue to generate funds for years into the future, even after the jail construction is complete.
History
Historically, the four Franklin County sales taxes have generated $400,260,721 in revenue since the first one was implemented in 1983 for the general fund.
That first year, $1,338,288 was collected and in the following 36 years, the sales tax has generated a total of $154,923,145.
In 1989, Franklin County added a second half-cent sales tax, this time to fund roads and bridges endeavors.
In its first year, the tax generated $2,464,747 and in the past 30 years has produced $143,222,613 in sales tax revenue.
In 1996, the county added a quarter-cent sales tax, this time for law enforcement purposes.
In its inaugural year, the tax produced $1,100,383 and over 23 years has generated $60,821,393.
A second quarter-cent law enforcement tax was created in 2007 and collected $210,538 in the first few months it was on the books.
Since then, it has accumulated $34,334,578 in additional sales taxes for law enforcement operations.
Proposition P funds began coming into the county in October 2018 and since then the sales tax has generated $6,958,992 to be split evenly between law enforcement salaries and funding the jail/911 renovations and new construction.