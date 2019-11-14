As of Tuesday morning the new computer system in the county collector’s office was up and running
After a sketchy last week, Franklin County Collector Doug Trentmann told the county commission the system is now working and tax bills should be mailed out Friday.
"I am happy to report we are using the new system,” Trentmann said. “It’s up and running and we can’t go back now.”
Last week, Trentmann told The Missourian he was nervous about the system and bills would not be mailed until the system allowed the collector’s office to receive tax payments.
“Last Thursday, it was doom and gloom,” Trentmann said. “But, it’s ready now.”
He added there are still some proofreading issues to iron out, but Friday is the day tax bills should be mailed.
Last week, the collector’s office was fielding about 100 calls per day about when the bills would be mailed out.
He added the drop-dead date to get tax bills mailed out is Dec. 1, which would give residents less than 30 days to get them paid before the end of the year.
System
The problematic computer system has cost county taxpayers in excess of $1 million.
It has roots back to 2017 when the county commission began the process of updating the computer systems for county departments.
Cost constraints and testing led to fewer and fewer departments initializing a new system. The collector’s office is the only office that is currently being upgraded.
The new computer system will allow the collector’s staff to combine multiple tax charges for each resident into one transaction and place them in a virtual shopping cart just like an online shopping website.
The totals are then combined electronically and the resident is given the overall total to pay.
The new system also will allow staff to search residents by name and find any back taxes they may owe.
New Look
Trentmann said the new 2019 tax bills, which have a new look, were generated with the new system and sent to the printing company Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“They are now a full sheet of paper and will have a detachable portion at the bottom to be mailed back in with the payment,” Trentmann explained. “It is a new design and we can fit more information on it.”
Trentmann also cautioned residents with the new computer system that will be in use by the county to process the bills this year, each property was given a new unique property account number.
The new account number will be prominently displayed on the bills.
“This especially affects residents who pay their taxes through their banks,” Trentmann said. “Banks pass those tasks on to a clearing house, of which there are only five in the country. Those accounts will tend to use the same information every year.”
Trentmann added residents who do pay through their banks should contact the bank and make sure the new property account number is updated.
Although he is confident in the new system, he is certain there will be some issues.
Residents paying by check are asked to include the new property account number in the memo line.
Charges
The total charges this year for real estate, personal property, and railroad and utilities combined is $127,158,258 being mailed out in 70,473 bills for real estate and an additional 44,641 personal property tax bills.
“Real estate charges are $90,744,641,” Trentmann said. “Personal property charges are $22,048,281. Railroads and utilities tax charges are $14,365,333.”