A 52-year-old Robertsville man was arrested Monday on charges of statutory sodomy and child molestation as part of a larger roundup of several suspects conducted by a fugitive apprehension task force assembled by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Vernon Elders was one of 11 suspects who had warrants for their arrest and were taken into custody.
The charges against Elders date back to incidents that occurred more than 10 years ago, according to court records.
The other agencies that participated in the fugitive apprehension are the Multi County Narcotics Violent Crime Enforcement Unit, and Union, Washington, St. Clair, New Haven, Sullivan and Pacific police departments.
