The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects and seized three-quarters of a pound of crystal meth and a handgun from home outside St. Clair Tuesday.
Deputies and detectives with the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Unit responded to Bella Hollow Trailer Park at 5:30 p.m. for a narcotics investigation.
A man and woman immediately left the home but three other suspects refused to leave, according to Sheriff Steve Pelton.
Franklin County Sheriff’s SWAT team and a member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s K-9 team also responded and a negotiator with the sheriff’s office talked a second man and woman out of the home, authorities said,
The SWAT team and K-9 unit then went into the home and arrested a man who had barricaded himself inside. Pelton said.
Briana M. Davis, 25, Sullivan, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court in Jefferson County. Michael W. Brachhold, 45, Pacific, was arrested on a felony driving with a revoked license warrant.
In addition, a 44-year-old Gerald woman and a 32-year-old Sullivan man were arrested. There names are being withheld pending charges.
Pelton added detectives still are investigating the incident.