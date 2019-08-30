Two suspects are in custody for allegedly burglarizing a Washington home Aug. 21 using a garage door opener stolen from a vehicle.
Washington police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said a homeowner in the 2100 block of Ashton Hills called police early Aug. 21 to reported a burglary.
Police suspect that two 19-year-old Washington men went into two unlocked cars at the home.
The suspects took a garage door opener from one of the vehicles. The men then open the garage door and waited to see if any lights came on in the home. A short time later they went into the residence and took electronics, a purse and a wallet, and other items.
The residents were inside the home at the time of the burglary, Sitzes said.
A debit card stolen from the home was used to make a purchase at the Washington Walmart. Footage from store cameras showed the two suspects and a 14-year-old male from Union make the purchase.
In addition, Sitzes said, a neighbor contacted police when he noticed on his surveillance camera two men near his home about the time of the burglary. The neighbor was out of town at the time.
The same men were captured on camera by the store and neighbors’ cameras, authorities allege.
Charges are being sought for first-degree burglary, stealing and fraudulent use of a credit device, Sitzes said.
The men’s names were not released pending formal charges.
According to Sitzes the 14-year-old told police he was waiting in a vehicle while the other two men burglarized the Ashton Hills home.
He added that one of the 19-year-old men admitted to the burglary and theft, but the second denied he took part.