A 42-year-old man who allegedly kicked a woman in the chest March 19 was charged with assault and trespassing.
Robert E. Carey Jr., 42, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felony domestic assault, third-degree, and misdemeanor trespassing. He is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
The suspect’s address is listed as homeless.
According to the probable cause statement filed by Washington police in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s office, at 11:37 a.m. police were dispatched to Harmony House for an assault.
A witness told police he saw Carey kick the 42-year-old female victim in her chest. The witness stated he saw Carey and the victim arguing while Carey was standing and the victim was sitting. Carey allegedly kicked the woman “square in the chest with a significant amount of force,” police said.
The witness also stated Carey was trespassing at the Harmony House.
According to police, an officer responding to the scene saw Carey at East Fourth and Locust streets.
Carey allegedly told police he had gotten into an argument with the victim but he did not strike her.
The victim told police Carey and another man were arguing and she tried to intervene. That is when Carey kicked her in the chest, police said.
Police said the victim was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with injuries.
Previous Assault
Carey was charged in October 2018 with assaulting the same woman.
Police said Carey had been staying at a pavilion in the 900 block of Jefferson Street owned by the Washington VFW with the victim.
The woman flagged down an officer and stated Carey choked her against a pavilion wall, police said.
A witness stated Carey pulled the victim’s hair, then threw her to the ground and slapped her face, authorities said.
Another man, who also was at the pavilion during the assault, kicked Carey to get him off of the victim.
After Carey walked away, the victim followed him.
That’s when he choked her and slammed her against the wall, police said.
According to police, the victim was bleeding when officers arrived at the scene. Both the victim and Carey allegedly were intoxicated during the assault.