It was 32 years ago when Karla Jane Delcour’s body was found near an illegal dump site outside of Stanton.
The 22-year-old St. Clair area woman was bound at the wrists and around the neck when she was found by a man digging roots June 24, 1987.
Investigators interviewed nearly 200 people in the weeks following Delcour’s death, but leads dried up and the trail eventually turned cold.
But a team of former investigators, and one seasoned detective, took a fresh look at the case beginning last year — this time it yielded different results.
On Monday, Delcour’s accused killer — Kirby R. King — was arrested, Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said.
“This is justice for the victim,” Pelton told The Missourian. “Karla Delcour has never been forgotten, nor has her family.”
King, 64, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree murder. His $100,000 bond was posted Wednesday, with a condition requiring King to wear a GPS tracking device.
Authorities allege that Delcour was murdered June 21, 1987, at a home off Iron Hill Road, Union.
Delcour’s body had decomposed for about two days before it was found about 100 feet north of Interstate 44 Service Road and east of Stanton.
Her body was found at the end of a short dirt road, according to an article published in The Missourian in June 1987.
The St. Louis medical examiner determined the cause of death to be strangulation by ligature. The condition of the body made identification difficult, and it was a unique dental record that resulted in a positive identification of the victim, according to reports.
In 2018, the Franklin County Cold Case Squad began investigating the homicide by retracing Delcour’s steps preceding her strangulation.
Over the past two years detectives traveled throughout Missouri, to Texas and Arizona to reinterview suspects and witnesses.
According to the sheriff’s office, King traveled for work and he first was interviewed in Texas. He also had been staying in Oklahoma and Iowa. He was taken into custody at a home in Villa Ridge.
“He was picked up at that address while he was in town for the holidays,” Pelton said.
He noted that King also had stayed locally at a residence in Gray Summit. Some details of the investigation are not being released, Pelton added.
“There is a long way to go to reach justice for Karla Delcour and her family, and a premature release of information might hinder that for the family,” he said.
“We believe enough evidence exists to charge at least one person with her murder.”
Pelton added that the original report was updated with the evidence found by the cold case squad and submitted to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
“I want to commend the cold case investigations unit for their countless hours investigating this case and the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for the extensive review of the case,” Pelton said.
“The cold case investigation gives the opportunity for victims to speak who can no longer speak for themselves.”
1987 Investigation
Delcour’s wrists were tied with a length of clothesline which was stretched around her neck, according to the report. She had been wearing blue jeans and a fishnet-type shirt. No shoes were found at the murder scene.
Investigators estimate the victim had been dead for days, based on the hot weather and the state of decomposition.
According to The Missourian article from 1987, the last person to see Delcour alive, presumably other than her killer, was her ex-husband. He saw her June 16, 1987.
The couple had been married for less than a year before divorcing in March 1987.
After the divorce, Delcour lived in a mobile home off of Highway 30, east of St. Clair.
The victim’s father told detectives that he last heard from his daughter June 11, 1987. He had been visiting her home June 19 to install an air conditioner in the mobile home, but his daughter was not home. He returned home after staying the night, without seeing his daughter, according to reports.
The victim’s father attempted to telephone his daughter several times but was unsuccessful. He reported her missing Wednesday evening, June 24, after becoming concerned that he had not received a Father’s Day card from his daughter.
Cold Case
The sheriff’s office established the cold case squad to re-examine cases which remain unsolved. The unit consists of four retired law enforcement investigators and one full-time detective with a combined experience of approximately 150 years.
The cold case investigators review original case reports, follow up on new avenues of investigation and reinterview witnesses and/or suspects when needed. Sometimes a fresh perspective combined with advances in science and technology aid in furthering an investigation when all original leads have been exhausted.
“In every case somebody has information which helps solve an investigation — sometimes that information seems small, but turns out to be very important,” Pelton said. “Sometimes new technology helps rejuvenate an old investigation.
“However, there have been cold cases solved because a witness, a friend or a relative is located and new information is learned that brings a killer to justice.”
One of the detectives handling the case 32 years ago was then Detective Sgt. Tom Yoder with the sheriff’s office. Yoder went on to serve at the St. Clair Police Department.
He has since retired, but Yoder got another crack at the case when he became part of the cold case squad.
Yoder was the first full-time detective with St. Clair police. He served as chief for 16 years. Yoder also worked for seven years in the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department detective bureau, where he was commander for one year.
The squad also includes retired Franklin County Sheriff Gary Toelke, who has a total of 41 years in law enforcement. At the time of the Delcour murder, Toelke was serving as chief deputy at the sheriff’s office — a position he held for eight years, investigating many homicides, missing persons and unidentified persons.
Another member of the squad is retired Pacific Police Department assistant chief and captain Larry Cook, who has a total of 24 years in law enforcement. He was a detective and assistant chief in Pacific for 13 1/2 years. Cook also worked with St. Louis County departments in Pine Lawn, over three years, and Kinloch, more than two years.
The fourth retired officer in the squad is Tom Thacker, who was a detective for about 30 years with the sheriff’s office. He also was a road deputy and was an officer for the Union Police Department.
Franklin County Chief Detective Chuck Subke oversees the squad along with Pelton and Maj. T.J. Wild.
If anyone has any information regarding an unsolved homicide or missing person from Franklin County, regardless of how seemingly insignificant, the sheriff’s office strongly encourages that information be turned over to investigators by calling the detective division at 636-583-2560 or emailing franklincountycoldcase@franklinmo.net.